The Government parties are looking for a formula to “adapt the proposal to the Regulations”
The Congress Board is going to delay, for the second time, the decision on whether or not to process Junts’ non-legal proposal in which the party urges the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to submit to a question of confidence. Sumar’s deputy Gerardo Pisarello, who sits on the body, has explained that they are going to look for a formula to “adapt to the Regulation” the proposal.
Sources close to the Board have confirmed that the matter will be left for its next meeting.
[NOTICIA EN DESARROLLO]
Report a bug
#PSOE #Sumar #delay #Junts #request #question #confidence #continue #negotiating
Leave a Reply