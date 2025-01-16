The first vice president of the Congress of Deputies, Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis (i); the president of Congress, Francina Armengol (c), and the deputy spokesperson of the PSOE in Congress, Isaura Leal (d) upon arrival at a meeting of the Congress Board

The Government parties are looking for a formula to “adapt the proposal to the Regulations”



01/16/2025



Updated at 11:46 a.m.





The Congress Board is going to delay, for the second time, the decision on whether or not to process Junts’ non-legal proposal in which the party urges the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to submit to a question of confidence. Sumar’s deputy Gerardo Pisarello, who sits on the body, has explained that they are going to look for a formula to “adapt to the Regulation” the proposal.

Sources close to the Board have confirmed that the matter will be left for its next meeting.

[NOTICIA EN DESARROLLO]