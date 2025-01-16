Real Madrid has one of the best point guards in Europe in Campazzo. However, the Argentine’s lack of company has been one of the factors that hindered the white team in its irregular first stretch of the season. For this reason, the merengue team has gone to the American market to acquire its new outside reinforcement: Dennis Smith Jr (27 years old). This Thursday he officially announced his signing until the end of the season. Related news standard No Basketball «Zionism out of sport »: more than a hundred people protest against Real Madrid-Maccabi Pablo Lodeiro standard No Basketball Madrid wants to be seeded in the Cup; Barça breathes in the wire Born in Fayetteville (1997, North Carolina, USA), he rushed his graduation to end up at the state university. However, a conviction on NC State caused the point guard to become a ghost player. Multiple violations in the NCAA – the university league –, including the payment of $40,000 to Smith by a sports apparel company with the mediation of an assistant coach, forced the Wolfpacks to erase the records of the games in which participated. Despite having disappeared from North Carolina history, Smith’s only season in college basketball ended with 32 games in which he averaged 18 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and almost 2 robberies per encounter. Some more than outstanding numbers that raised her to number nine in the NBA draft in 2017, selected by the Dallas Mavericks, to which Luka Doncic would arrive the following year. During the seven seasons that he played in the best league in the world, the The point guard’s performance went from more to less. His main virtue, physical power, ended up becoming a liability due to his constant visits to the infirmary. He went from being chosen as one of the best rookies after his debut in the NBA to playing a secondary role as a defensive player. Precisely, an injury suffered by Smith during his time in high school revealed a physical anomaly rarely seen among elite athletes. The North Carolinian tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee, an ailment that usually means the end of the season. However, two months later he was back on the track. The reason, he had two crossed. “They put me in the operating room, a standard procedure, and when I woke up the doctor told me: ‘You had two crossed.’ Turns out I had an extra one. He told me that 20% of humans have it, but that it can only be discovered through surgery,” the player acknowledged. After his time with the Mavericks, he defended the jersey of the Knicks, Pistons, Blazers, Hornets and Nets. A career from more to less in the NBA that, so far, Smith has closed with an average of nine points, three rebounds and four assists. With no options of joining any franchise at the end of last season, he ended up with the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ subsidiary team in the development league with which he did not make his debut. If the injuries spare him, the American point guard will contribute to the Chus Mateo’s team aggressiveness, physical power and outside defense, although among their weaknesses are ball handling and shooting at the basket, both from three and from medium distance.

