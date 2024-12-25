PSOE and PP show their support for the king’s speech while Sumar and Podemos call him “right-wing”

Like every year, politicians react after King Felipe VI’s Christmas message, which on this occasion has focused on asking for “serenity” from the political class to reduce “the background noise that prevents citizens from hearing.” Some words applauded by PSOE and PP, but criticized by both Sumar and Podemos. For now, neither Vox nor Santiago Abascal have commented on the monarch’s words.

As expected, Felipe VI has mentioned the tragedy experienced especially in the Valencian Community with the DANA, for which he has demanded “greater and more effective coordination”, as well as for aid to arrive “as soon as possible.” Phrases criticized by Sumar: “DANA was not a problem of coordination between administrations,” they wrote through a message on their X account, “but of climate denialism and political negligence.”

Yolanda Díaz’s party has harshly criticized the king’s speech, not only because of his words about DANA, but also about migration, which he has considered one of Spain’s problems and has placed on the same level as access to housing. And especially for what the head of state has not said, such as “sexist violence or sexual assaults”, the wars in Gaza and Ukraine or the climate crisis.

Meanwhile, Feijóo celebrated the speech. “His recognition of the solidarity of the Spanish people, his demand for the common good as a guiding principle in politics, and his defense of the Constitution. The parliamentary monarchy closes another exemplary year at the service of the Spanish people. And at his side,” said the leader of the PP. The leader of the popular in Andalusia, President Juanma Moreno, who

He has especially applauded this call for “serenity” and political consensus. “Working for the common good must be above discord. It is comforting to hear King Felipe VI in defense of serenity and high-level dialogue,” the Andalusian expressed through X.

And PSOE also agrees with Felipe VI, especially underlining his words about the consensus and lowering the political tone. “Philip VI understands that political life must be marked by serenity. We couldn’t agree more. Consensus must be the way to dedicate all our efforts to the well-being of the citizens of Spain,” the party has written on its official X account.

“Right-wing speech”

A “right-wing discourse.” This is how Sumar marks the Spanish monarch’s plea, a qualification similar to that of Podemos. “This king is no longer anything more than the depressing project of the Spanish right. How lazy,” shared the party’s general secretary, Ione Belarra.

Felipe VI has spoken of the origin of the housing problem in the lack of “supply” of apartments. “Cities, especially large cities, act as poles of growth and generate a demand that supply cannot satisfy.” To solve this problem, he has asked “that all the actors involved reflect, listen to each other, that the different options be examined and that this dialogue leads to solutions that facilitate access to housing in acceptable conditions, especially for the most young and the most unprotected, since this

Regarding the mention of the housing problem, Yolanda Díaz’s party has pointed out that the king has spoken “without including a single one of the demands of the mobilizations” of recent months. “What is needed is to stop speculation,” they added.