Mexico City.- Eight out of 10 people in Mexico who have pets have difficulty finding a rental home, according to the real estate company Grupo QuintoAndar.

“Although for many families having a pet is part of their life, 78 percent said it is more difficult for them to find properties that accept them,” said Inmuebles24, a service that is part of QuintoAndar and that conducted a survey in the framework of Dog Day, which is celebrated this July 21.

In light of this, 48 ​​percent of pet owners said they would be willing to pay a little more to have their pets accepted as their companions, while 52 percent said they would not spend more money for this purpose.

In line with the above, 79 percent of those who confirmed having a pet also stated that they agreed that there are restrictions on keeping pets at home, that is, that having rules in this regard is also necessary.

Among the reasons that owners or landlords usually give for not accepting tenants with pets are that they ruin the property, because they are dirty, because of the annoying noises, because they do not like them, because there is no green space, or because of restrictions of the building or condominium.

Of those who were already allowed to bring pets, 71 percent of those surveyed said that having a pet did not cause problems in their home, 17 percent said that it did, because there were restrictions in their rental agreement, and 12 percent indicated that pets were not allowed in their building.

This July 21st is celebrated as Dog Day. In general, so-called small species such as dogs, cats or guinea pigs tend to be part of families as one more member, not just as pets.

Multispecies families, as they are called today, are already -since 2023- a legal figure recognized by the Federal Court of Mexico City, which determined the evolution of the family structure to the multispecies family. It is estimated that there are 80 million pets in the country.