There is not the slightest chance that the image of the beginning of a beautiful friendship between the Government and the PP or the resumption of the two-party system for the purposes of reaching State pacts will occur. Quite the opposite. The agreement between the PSOE and the Popular Party on the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) may open the way to meetings of convenience for appointments of bodies that fulfill their mandate, as is the case with the Bank of Spain, the CNMC, the CNMV or RTVE, but nothing more. Each joint signature, of mutual interest, will be followed by a cascade of disqualifications that the PP will throw at the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. The Executive accepts this, but hopes that the Popular Party will trust in its own strength and empower itself against Vox. In addition to the renewal of four institutions, the immediate government interest is that the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, works so that the autonomous communities governed by his party become decisively involved in the reception of immigrant minors. The Canary Islands cannot take any more, as happened in Andalusia in 2018, when it far exceeded its capacity to receive children without affiliation or a place to return.

The PP is not going to ease up on its opposition to the Government, as the leader of the PP already demonstrated last Wednesday during the control session in Congress, when the signing of the agreement between his party and the PSOE, represented respectively by the “deputies” – in that capacity they signed – Esteban González Pons and Félix Bolaños, was still hot. The beginning of a beautiful friendship that the elected MEP González Pons recalled should refer strictly to him and the Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Parliament, but not at all to their parties.

The furious reaction of Vox and the strongly critical statement of the deputy and general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, to the pact of the two major parties, seeing in it a stable strategy, has no real basis. The electoral period is permanent whether the general elections are held. This certainty resides in the PP and the PSOE. The time spent in discreet meetings to reach agreements will be encapsulated so that it does not contaminate the daily work of frontal opposition. “For you, the fat bitch,” was the colloquial response that the President of the Government returned on Wednesday to Núñez Feijóo when he extremely and thoroughly disqualified Sánchez to make it clear that there is and will be nothing between them. The important thing for the popular leader was to dispel any doubt that his party had given in something. His message was that the President of the Government was the defeated one. And so it will be in the few agreements that are reached. The Executive assumes it, but now it will seek the solidarity of the autonomous communities to receive immigrant minors. There is no evidence at the moment that Sánchez is going to call Núñez Feijóo. Vox’s threats to the PP to break up the autonomous governments in which they are together do not seem to make much of a dent in the popular ones. From the outset, they do not believe that those from Santiago Abascal consummate the divorce.

The weight of the polls is very present, but also that the PP, without losing the hope that some unexpected event will make Sánchez throw in the towel, works with the hypothesis that the general elections are not around the corner. As of today, the PP continues to lead by a distance of two points from the PSOE, which reached 5.5 in April, according to the 40dB study. for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER. The reaction of the popular to his fall – in addition to that of Vox, which drops three points compared to the previous barometer, and the entry with 4.4% that the study detects for The Party is over, by the ultra agitator Alvise Pérez – is to see in which direction it manifests itself.

This Monday, Alvise Pérez and the other two MEPs from that platform will meet the remaining 58 Spanish MEPs summoned by the Central Electoral Board to the Constitutional Commission of the Congress of Deputies. They are all obliged to abide by the Constitution, swear or promise, with narrative variants normally accepted by the Electoral Board. The elected MEP from Junts, Toni Comín, resident in Belgium, will not attend. If he steps on Spanish soil, he will be arrested as the arrest warrant for his participation in the election is in force. processesThe Supreme Court is studying which crimes may or may not be granted amnesty. It will probably be decided this week, but until then the fugitives can be arrested in Spain.

