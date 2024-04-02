Kimakovsky: Chasov Yar will lose strategic importance for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is losing strategic importance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) after the Russian army took the roads leading there under fire control. This was stated by adviser to the head of the DPR Igor Kimakovsky.

Since 2014, Chasov Yar has been an important logistics hub for the Ukrainian command.

The DPR announced serious problems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kimakovsky said that “virtually all the roads” leading to Chasov Yar are under the control of Russian troops. Therefore, according to him, the city will soon lose the strategic importance that it had before the Artemovsk and Chasosoyarsk operations.

Now, taking into account the fact that our troops are already a kilometer from Chasov Yar, very serious problems are emerging for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, because this is a logistics hub, including warehouses, a fortified area, and supplies

Igor Kimakovsky
Advisor to the head of the DPR

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have used Chasov Yar for rotation since 2014

Denis Pushilin’s adviser also said that since 2014, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have used Chasov Yar for rotation: fresh units from other regions of Ukraine were brought to the city. “The loading of units that were battered in battles was carried out in Artemovsk, that is, these two railway junctions were key for the Ukrainian command,” he noted.

Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

At the end of March, former Pentagon employee Stephen Bryan reported that senior NATO personnel were in Chasovy Yar, indicating the strategic importance of the city for Kyiv. At the same time, according to him, the alliance fears the further advance of Russian troops, which threatens the entire second-tier defense of Ukraine.

The Russian army is hundreds of meters from Chasov Yar

On Monday, April 1, the Telegram channel “Military Correspondents of Russian Spring” reported that the distance between the positions of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) and the city is 650 meters.

See also Biden, at the Detroit Motor Show, showed his support for electric cars Advancing from Artemovsk (Bakhmut), the 98th Ivanovo Airborne Division successfully advances, crushing the forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, occupying enemy strongholds one after another and approaching the important city of Chasov Yar Telegram channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring”

It was alleged that the Russian military occupied the forest belt running from the eastern edge of the Deciduous Forest to the Stupki-Golubovskie-2 nature reserve.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko reported in March that units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered heavy losses in the Chasov Yar area as a result of strikes by the Russian Armed Forces. According to him, together with the lack of equipment and shortage of ammunition, this affects the morale of the Ukrainian military, in particular, panic is observed in the ranks of the troops.