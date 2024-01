Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 12:59



| Updated 7:16 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Socialist Party and Podemos have attacked this Wednesday against the Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, for signing former Citizens deputy Francisco Álvarez as an advisor to his cabinet, one of the four senior officials of the orange party who frustrated the motion. ..