Ana Paula Consortecurrent partner of Paolo Guerrero, surprised by sharing the precise moment of the job of child bearing of his second son. In the unpublished images, the Peruvian soccer player is seen supporting and giving strength to the former model while their baby, named Giussepe Guerrero Consort. Below, we tell you how this emotional moment was experienced and the words that the Brazilian dedicated to the father of her little ones.

How did Paolo Guerrero support the birth of his second child with Ana Paula?

Ana Paula Consorte She was encouraged to share photographs of the day she gave birth to her second child with Paolo Guerrero. In the snapshots, the 'Predator' takes her partner's hands and kisses her as a gesture of support.

“He was a baby who was in a hurry to come into the world. 1.45 pm he came into the world and it was a natural birth after two cesarean sections of my previous children. A unique experience that I never imagined I would live,” Ana Paula said at the beginning.

After that, the Brazilian dedicated some emotional words to Warrior: “Dad Paolo was and is incredible, indispensable at all times, making me feel safe in the midst of a whirlwind of emotions.”

Ana Paula Consorte and Paolo Guerrero in labor. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Ana Paula Consorte

Why did users question Ana Paula Consorte after giving birth to her second baby?

Ana Paula Consortegave birth to her second heir, the fruit of her affair withPaolo Guerrero, and did not hesitate to publish a photo with her newborn son. Given this, many users questioned the former model for giving birth apparently wearing makeup and with false nails.

“What a production”, “You could hurt the baby with those nails”, were somecommentsof the users. In this regard, Consorte had a forceful response: “I didn't break the rules. Ha ha ha, how funny they are. Kisses of light.”