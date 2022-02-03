The renewal process in the presidency of several Municipal Boards, agreed by PSOE, Cs and Podemos, took a new step this Thursday with three new motions of censure in Guadalupe, San Pio X and El Progreso neighborhood, which were closed, this time yes , no surprises. The first plenary session to conclude was that of Saint Pius X, in which the replacement of Vox’s head, Esther Mañas, was consummated, without the presence of the censored one herself. Mañas has already warned that she would not be able to attend the session as she has to cover an ICU shift in a hospital center, since she is a nurse. From the Department of Pedanías it was indicated that the law prevented changing the date of the Plenary, despite the requests of the group led by José Ángel Antelo.

The election of the socialist José Liza Caballero was consummated like this, not only without Mañas, but also of the members of the PP, who did not appear in the municipal center either, as an act of boycott. Therefore, only the votes of the three socialist representatives were counted, as well as those of the members of Cs and Podemos, adding a total of five. Liza, who was supported by the mayor of Citizen Security and Economic Management, Enrique Lorca; the Councilor for Youth, Teresa Franco, and by the municipal spokesperson for Podemos, Ginés Ruiz, recovers the position that he left after the last municipal elections.

The new pedáneo is 58 years old and works as a freelancer, at the head of a small service company. He has been a member of the Municipal Board of San Pío X since 2000, president of the Neighborhood Association of the neighborhood and a member of the Pro-Underground Platform.

Cs is done with the El Progreso neighborhood



The next relay to take place was that of the popular Carmen Mateo in the Municipal Board of the El Progreso neighborhood. Mateo, also a nurse, was succeeded by the member of Cs Carmen Ramos Verdú. The orange representative entered the Municipal Board just two months ago, replacing Pilar Lizarán. The motion of censure took place in a quiet session in which the popular once again appealed to the “illegitimacy” of the change. The former mayor José Ballesta was present at the plenary session, as well as the mayor of Culture, Tourism and Sports and general secretary of Cs, Pedro García Rex and other councilors of PP and PSOE.

Vox loses the mayor of Guadalupe in favor of the PSOE



This time there was no surprise in the Murcian district of Guadalupe, and the socialist candidate Ángel Manuel Romero won the presidency of the Municipal Board, by obtaining the four socialist votes and the new member of Ciudadanos. With this, he unseats the until now head of Vox, José Joaquín Arias.