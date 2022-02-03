A few weeks ago we had a new teaser that finally revealed the official name for the series of The Lord of the Rings by Amazon. The Rings of Power promises to tell us new stories about the universe created by J. R. R. Tolkienand if you weren’t excited enough, 20 new posters were released today that you can see here.

These posters only show us part of the many characters that we will see within the show, but the most dedicated fans of this universe will surely be able to find a couple of additional clues within them.

The Rings of Power will be set during Second Age of Middle-earththat is, we will be able to witness the forging of the rings, the rise of the dark lord, as well as the history of Numenor and the Last Alliance between Elves and Men.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrives at Amazon Prime Video the September 2 this year.

Publisher’s note: I have high expectations for this series as The Hobbit trilogy definitely left a bad taste in the community. The idea of ​​having another live-action Lord of the Rings project is certainly exciting, and I hope Amazon doesn’t disappoint.

Via: Amazon Prime Video