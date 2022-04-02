PSG is preparing a definitive transition within the club, the squad from the capital of France will experience an inevitable purge in the squad after signing a failed season being eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, a result that has led the club to take unavoidable measures for the summer market.
The team from the capital of France would already have the first two departures defined, Ángel Di María whom they do not want to renew and will leave as a free agent and Kylian Mbappé, who understands that his sporting future is at Real Madrid and everything indicates that he will sign with Florentino Pérez’s painting. That being the case, right now the French team is evaluating the signing of a world star and its main objective is in the Premier League.
According to information from Sport, PSG is preparing an offer with exorbitant figures to tempt the Egyptian, who at the moment is far from renewing with Liverpool because the Reds do not offer him the salary he so desires, something that the French team will do as long as Mohamed is the new star of the team and fills the void left by Mbappé. If they don’t want to lose him for free in 2023. Liverpool is forced to negotiate his transfer.
