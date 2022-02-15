PSG will play against Real Madrid for the future of Pochettino’s project, if the Parisians do not eliminate the meringues, it is possible that the coach will be fired immediately, something that would only advance the future of the Argentine, since Leonardo and the sheikhs already think about the next season and one of the sentenced movements is the departure of Mauricio and the arrival of Zidane.
Similarly, the Parisian leadership already values the team’s assembly for the summer, since it is expected that the club will have a rain of exits and therefore they will have to invest significantly in the market, with free agency again being an attractive path for PSG and for which they have already defined one of their first objectives.
Like all the giants of the old continent, PSG is interested in signing Franck Kessie, one of the most complete midfielders today and whose arrival in Paris would be completely free, as long as the club convinces both in sports and In financial terms, the Ivorian, who at the moment is only clear that he wants to leave Milan and his fate remains pending, since in addition to Paris, the player is expected to receive offers from Spain and England.
#PSG #sign #Franck #Kessié
