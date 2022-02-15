Next Thursday, February 17 at 6:45 p.m., the round of 32 of the Uefa Europa League will take place, which will face FC Barcelona and Napoli at the Camp Nou. Playing this competition is an atypical situation for the locals, who will try by all means to emerge victorious from the match.
For this reason, we present the five concerns of the Terrasa coach to face Napoli.
Rivals easily score goals against FC Barcelona, it is an aspect that Xavi Hernández will have to improve so that these problems stop against Napoli.
Xavi Hernández’s team has some sensitive casualties for a match that is crucial for the season. Heavyweight players like Ronald Araújo Memphis Depay or Ansu Fati miss the match due to injury. Dani Alves will also not be able to play the match since he is not registered in the competition.
The failures of concentration are being recurrent in the FC Barcelona. These concentration problems have already cost Xavi Hernández’s team several points throughout the season. See how hard it is for the culé team to score as how easy it is for them to score a goal.
FC Barcelona will be involved in a pressure that they have rarely had. The Blaugrana team is practically forced to fight for the Europa League. After the elimination of the Champions League, Copa del Rey and the difficulty in fighting for LaLiga, only this competition remains for the Catalans.
The Italian team comes from drawing against Inter Milan in Serie A, the Neapolitan team has not known the taste of defeat since last January 13, a match they lost to Fiorentina in the Italian Cup. In the league, they have not been defeated since December 22. So it will be a difficult match for FC Barcelona.
