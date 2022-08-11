PSG will debut for the first time in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes. After beating Clermont Foot 5-0, they will play Montpellier (a team that also won in its league debut despite not having a good preseason). The news of the game is the return of Kylian Mbappé. He could not be on the first date of the season but he will be at the premiere before his fans.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match:
● Location: Paris
● Stadium: Parc des Princes
● Start time: 21:00 ESP / 14:00 MEX / 16:00 ARG
● Referee: Willy Delajod
No information available
No information available
Channel: Star+
Where can you watch PSG vs Montpellier Highlights?
Channel: Eurosport
Channel: Look Football (youtube)
PSG: 4 wins
Montpelier: 0 wins
Tie: 1 tie
Current form (Last five games):
PSG: WWWWW
Montpelier:LLLLW
PSG News
The news that affects the Parisian team is: the absence in training of Mauro Icardi, the Argentine striker has been sent with the youth team to train. Mbappé will return to the squad after not being able to make his debut in Ligue 1. The arrival of Galtier is changing the mentality in the locker room. According to the new coach, something promising is being forged.
Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Kimpembe, Hakimi, Mendes, Vitinha, Verrati, Neymar, Mbappé and Messi.
Dock: Keylor, Diallo, Mukiele, Bernat, Paredes, Sarabia, Pereira, Ekiteke.
News from Montpellier
They have been one of the teams that have had the worst preseason. They have played four preparation matches and have lost all four. No one was betting that they could win on their debut in Ligue 1. We’ll see how they do in the first big round of the season for them. They will visit PSG at the Parc des Princes.
Omlin, Tchato, Sacko, Sakho, Luce, Chotard, Savanier, Maouassa, Khazri, Mavididi, and Wahi.
Dock: Makouana, Cozza, Esteve, Leroy, Souquet, Bertaud, Mendes, Fayad, Germain.
PSG have one of the most complete squads in the world right now. They aspire to win all the titles they play. His superiority in Europe is great, but in France it is abysmal. It is impossible to imagine that Galtier’s team could lose a game. Here we leave you the 90min prediction:
Prediction: PSG 4-1 Montpellier
Related Posts:PSG News
News Ligue 1
#PSG #Montpellier #schedule #watch #online #streaming #latest #news #predictions
Leave a Reply