In Berdyansk and the Berdyansk district of the Zaporozhye region, 12 headquarters have already been opened to prepare for the referendum on the region’s entry into Russia. This was announced on August 11 by the head of the military-civilian administration (MCA) of Berdyansk and the Berdyansk region Alexander Saulenko.

“We have started quite actively work on preparations for the referendum, we have five headquarters in the city and seven in the district,” Saulenko said during a press tour organized by the Russian Defense Ministry.

He added that people are very actively applying to these headquarters, where they are provided with all kinds of assistance and advice on emerging issues.

Earlier on Thursday, the head of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, told Izvestia that Zaporozhye is not de jure Russia yet, but would very much like to hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation on September 11, the Russian single voting day.

The day before, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the CAA of the Zaporozhye region, said that according to the data of the Crimean Republican Institute for Political and Sociological Research (RIPSI), the vast majority of respondents in the Zaporozhye region were in favor of joining the region to Russia.

On the same day, Rogov did not rule out the option of online voting if a technical possibility was found to hold a referendum on joining Russia in this format.

Before that, on August 8, Balitsky signed a decree on the start of preparations for a referendum on joining the Russian Federation. This was done within the framework of the forum of the social movement of the Zaporozhye region “We are together with Russia.” The document contains an instruction for the election commission to start working on the issue of organizing the voting.

Part of the Zaporozhye region came under the control of the Russian military during a special operation to protect the Donbass, which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. The decision to conduct a special operation was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation after shelling by the Ukrainian military, in connection with which the authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics turned to Moscow for help.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.