PSG has been the least rewarding club this season, those from the French capital went from having the best squad on the planet at the beginning of the year to a broken team on and off the pitch, which is why the team financed by the sheikhs are preparing a cleanup of the workforce and possibly a new millionaire intervention in the summer market.
Without defining yet who will be the coach next year, the French club already has a long list of players who are their goals for the next market, to which a talent that emerged from their own quarry has been included and that they now want back. as one of the leaders of the future project, it is about Nkunku.
At the time, PSG let Nkunku leave for only 13 million euros bound for Leipzig and the German club was in charge of transforming him into a star, with an outstanding ability to generate in attack and an unprecedented goalscoring presence, being so, now the The team from the capital of France wants to reverse their mistake and could pay up to 75 million euros, that is, 62 more than what they received at the time for the young Frenchman, to take Christopher back home.
#PSG #values #Nkunkus #return
