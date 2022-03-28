Memphis Depay began the season as the great benchmark for Barcelona, the Dutch striker contributed a significant number of goals before the departure of stars of the stature of Messi and Griezmann, however, injuries played against ‘León’, who has had a complicated 2022 now under Xavi’s management, since although the forward usually has minutes, he is not even close to being an undisputed starter.
The arrival of the reinforcements and the explosion of the youth have caused the relegation of the ‘9’ culé and this situation could worsen next season, since the club will sign at least one reinforcement in attack, which could end up lagging Memphis, a situation for which, his departure from the Blaugrana institution in the next market is not ruled out.
Two teams value the arrival of Depay, the first is Napoli, the Italian team is looking for a player to cover the departure of Lorenzo Insigne and even the very possible departure of Mertens and the man they like the most for this is the Dutchman, as they consider that It is a short very similar to that of both players. Similarly, Tottenhan is very interested in Memphis, being one of the players that Conte likes the most to strengthen the attack and an exchange is not ruled out.
