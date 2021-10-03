The president of Paris Saint-Germain reacted to the death of Bernard Tapie in an official statement this Sunday.

A great figure in French football has passed away. Former emblematic president of Olympique de Marseille, Bernard Tapie died this Sunday, October 3, following a long illness. The disappearance of this powerful businessman spawned a shower of tributes in the world of sport. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi wanted to send his support to his relatives.

“I was very touched to learn of the disappearance of Bernard Tapie,” said the president of Paris Saint-Germain in remarks transcribed on the official media of the club. As president of Olympique de Marseille, he led his club with ambition and passion. On this sad day, I send all my thoughts of comfort to his wife, his family, his friends and to OM“, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi concluded.