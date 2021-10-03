Morocco, like other countries in the world, has known during the past two years a decline in the rate of economic growth, affected by the health crisis that threw sand and stone into the joints of the Moroccan economy..



The results of the calculations showed that the national economic growth amounted to 15.2 percent during the second quarter of 2021, instead of a decrease of 14.2 percent recorded during the same period last year..

Reasons for recovery

The Corporation attributed this recovery in the news note it issued on the economic situation during the second quarter of 2021, to the remarkable increase in agricultural activity by 18.6 percent and non-agricultural activities by 14.8 percent..

The same source also mentioned that the economic growth in the second quarter of this year was also supported by the recovery of domestic demand.

This strong recovery means that the Moroccan economy is on the right track since the beginning of this year, in the context of the improvement of the epidemiological situation locally and internationally, and this coincides with the great demand for national vaccination campaigns and the acquisition of collective immunity..

It should be noted that the number of people vaccinated with two doses against the Covid-19 virus in Morocco has reached 19,263,530 people as of Sunday..

5 percent by the end of the year

For his part, Ahmed Lahlimi, the High Commissioner for Planning, expected Morocco to achieve good economic growth during the year 2021.

In a press statement, Lahlimi expressed his optimism about economic growth in 2021. He pointed out that the GDP growth will be much higher than the expectations previously announced by the commission at the beginning of the year, which it set at 4.5 percent. The official expected that the growth rate of the national economy would rise to 5% by the end of 2021.

He also stressed to Lahlimi that the institutional climate is an important factor in establishing confidence, and therefore, with the elections that were organized on the eighth of September, and the government whose formation will be announced in the coming days, Morocco is on the right path, especially if we also take into account the actions launched by King Mohammed VI. Such as universal health coverage, and the launch of a huge fund to stimulate investment.

Big growth but…

Commenting on these data, the economic expert, Dr. Najib Aksbi, stressed that the official figures in their entirety are positive, and reflect a remarkable recovery of the Moroccan economy, but they must be treated with caution, because the uncertainty is still dominant in the situation..

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, the university professor stressed that the current numbers, despite their positive nature, remain weak in view of the growth rate that was recorded during the same period of the year 2020, when the crisis was at its peak, and the economic wheel was completely halted in most of the cases. around the world.

Najeeb Aksabi stressed in his statement that a full recovery from the crisis and the return of economic life to its normal form will not happen before 2022, “If everything goes smoothly and the health conditions in the world are stable“.

In a related context, the Moroccan expert warned of the possibility of a new global economic downturn and the repercussions that it might have on the economies of countries, as well as Morocco, stressing the need to deal cautiously with economic data, and to read it carefully. “So that we do not fall into a miscalculation and install errors in the analysis that lead to recreating scenarios of past crises“.

The challenges of the next government

During the election campaign, Aziz Akhannouch, the appointed prime minister and head of the National Rally of Independents party, which ranked first in the recent legislative elections, promised to provide one million jobs if he wins the prime ministership, which some see as difficult to achieve, but it is not impossible..

In addition to other challenges represented in the reality imposed by the Corona pandemic, which led to the loss of thousands of job opportunities, and the great impact on contracting and small and large projects as well..

As for employment, the party promised to create one million direct jobs in order to revive the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, by launching small and major public works programs for the unemployed, supporting self-entrepreneur projects, and accelerating sectoral plans..

The program of the party that was entrusted with the formation of the government also includes the financing of contracting, association, environmental, cultural and sports projects through the “Programme”the opportunity”Supporting businesses and creating decent job opportunities thanks to ambitious sectoral plans in the fields of agriculture, fishing, industry, tourism and handicrafts.