SPORT: “Gavi 2026”

At FC Barcelona, ​​we are preparing for the future. According to SPORT, the Catalan club intends to extend Gavi’s contract until June 2026. Discussions have already been launched between the two parties. The young Barcelona has a release clause set at € 50m and wants to stay at Barça. The interview with Kylian Mbappé is also mentioned.

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “There is money to recruit”

Mundo Deportivo is relaying yesterday’s information that two players are in the background of FC Barcelona in the winter transfer window: Raheem Sterling and Dani Olmo. At Real Madrid, the incessant changes of Carlo Ancelotti and the choices of his son in the staff would make people talk.

AS: “I would only go to Real Madrid”

The strong words of Kylian Mbappé distilled in L’Équipe and on RMC Sport are relayed by AS, which accentuates the fact that the PSG striker only wants to sign Real Madrid. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is affected by Eden Hazard’s failure at Real Madrid.

MARCA: “In July, I told PSG that I wanted to leave”

Marca does not miss the opportunity either to drive the point home with Mbappé and relays in One a few key phrases of his interview with the French media. The Madrid daily nevertheless specifies that nothing has yet been decided about its future.

