Paul Pogba, courted by PSG last summer, had accepted the idea of ​​returning to his native region. He radically changed his mind.

Two years ago, in the middle of summer 2019, Zinedine Zidane asked his president Florentino Pérez to offer him Paul Pogba. Struggling at Manchester United, while he was brilliant with the France team, the midfielder was very tempted, but the English then demanded more than 100 million euros for La Pioche, which Real Madrid did not never wanted to put. It is rumored in Spain that this decision was seen as a turning point for Zidane, who felt that he was not given the means to renew his team. Last summer, PSG also tried their luck with Paul Pogba, but again MU was unmoved, asking another 100 million euros for a player who did not necessarily come out of a brilliant season, and arrived at one year from the end of his contract. Like a Kylian Mbappé, the former Juventus seemed to be heading towards a free start in the summer of 2022, especially with an agent named Mino Raiola, and who will go without problem to the highest bidder.

Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo decisive

But in recent weeks, the situation has completely reversed and L’Equipe this Thursday is looking at this brutal turnaround. Decided to go through with his contract to join PSG, Real or Juventus at the end of the season, Paul Pogba is now seriously considering extending to Manchester United and no longer hiding it from his entourage and within the Red Devils. Several reasons for this. First of all, the Old Trafford resident has given himself the means to achieve his ambitions with the recruitment of players such as Raphaël Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. Personally, Paul Pogba enjoys life in Manchester and doesn’t feel pushed out. On the contrary, he now aims to negotiate one of the biggest salaries in the history of the Premier League if he were to extend, with more than 20 million euros per year.

Why Paul Pogba now wants to extend with Manchester United

PSG are interested, but the converse is not so clear. And on the Real Madrid side, we made it clear that the Paul Pogba case was taking a back seat, the priority being to put everything on Kylian Mbappé. The turn of the other candidates is lapidary. Bayern do not want to match such a salary, while Barca cannot. Manchester City are too divisive for the Red Devil and Chelsea do not want to negotiate with Mino Raiola. As a result, MU is moving forward calmly in this file and hopes to achieve a big blow in the coming months, just to complete this file before January 1, 2022 and its official launch on the market.