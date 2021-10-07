One of the most innovative features of Call of Duty: Warzone, since the beginning, it has been without a doubt the Gulag: a small arena where eliminated players can face each other in a 1vs1 battle to get back into the game. Over the years, the Gulag has undergone significant changes that have not always met the consensus of enthusiasts.

With Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6, though Activision has prepared a surprise that could make everyone agree. The Gulag of the next season will in fact be almost a replica of the map Modern Warfare Gunfight, much loved by gamers.

It is about a very small and symmetrical arena with three main lanes offering clean lines of fire from one spawn area to another, and where the rows of showers and sinks scattered around the map provide the only possible cover.

But the real novelty of this Gulag will be the new sets of cabinets. In addition to some aesthetic changes, in fact, it will be the presence of lockers placed in the spawn areas to change the approach to this new “old” Gulag, guaranteeing new points of view and more complex strategies.

The flag positioned in the center of the arena – and completely exposed – will further complicate the clashes for the conquest by giving life to fast-paced, no-holds-barred gameplay.

For many the return of the original Gulag in Call of Duty: Warzone it will be a pleasant surprise, but it remains to be seen if this choice will be confirmed also for the next seasons even if at the moment there is no information about it.

The expected arrival by the end of the year of a new map set in the Pacific it could then further change the cards on the table, introducing for example a completely new version of the Gulag.

With the new season almost upon us, we will soon be able to touch all the innovations introduced by Activision for this title which, in one way or another, continues to hold high the flag of Battle Royale.