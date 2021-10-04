In: PSG.

By Corentin Facy

A few days after its convincing success against Manchester City in the Champions League, PSG fell on the lawn of Stade Rennais (2-0).

For this trip to Brittany, Mauricio Pochettino had yet released the big team with offensive side (Nuno Mendes, Hakimi) as well as a dream attack composed of Mbappé, Di Maria, Neymar and Messi. The blackboard is not everything, however, and on the pitch, Paris Saint-Germain fell on a tough and realistic opponent. Result of the races, it was Bruno Genesio’s men who won 2-0. A defeat which is explained by a lack of concentration and determination on the part of Neymar’s teammates according to Samir Nasri, questioned about it on the antenna of Canal +.

Samir Nasri explains the defeat of PSG

“The level of concentration is a little lower after a big Champions League match. Playing Rennes is a little less glamorous than playing Manchester City and playing just before leaving for selection is not easy either. There were also changes in the midfield. Pochettino did not continue with the same team as against Manchester City » launched the consultant of the encrypted channel, for whom it is absolutely obvious that Paris Saint-Germain did not have the same concentration and the same aggressiveness against Rennes as against the English Manchester City a few days earlier. A real fault on the part of Mauricio Pochettino’s men, who obviously have to play all matches with the same professionalism in view of their statutes. This was not the case this weekend and Paris SG will have to correct the situation in the next match after the international break. It will be against Angers at the Parc des Princes before the reception of Leipzig then the hot trip to the Vélodrome to challenge OM.