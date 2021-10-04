The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that Hurricane Shaheen turned into a powerful tropical storm as soon as it entered the Omani territory the day before yesterday, and before entering the UAE, it collided with the Al Hajar mountain ranges, which it confronted, which had the greatest impact in protecting the state from this “natural disaster.” The storm entered the country in the form of an atmospheric depression, whose effects were limited and were limited to high waves and tides, turbulence in the Sea of ​​Oman, and light to medium rain, in addition to significant wind activity.

The center confirmed that what contributed to the weakening of the tropical condition “Shaheen” is that its age did not exceed three days since its formation until it turned into an air depression, unlike Hurricane “Gonu” that hit the region in 2007, and continued to form for 7 days since its birth in the southern coasts of India. Until his entry into Omani territory, during which he was saturated with the three elements that made him a fourth-degree hurricane, which made him a devastating hurricane at the time.





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

