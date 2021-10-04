PSG will not have dreamed for long about his invincibility in Ligue 1, since the leader fell after nine days of the championship in Rennes. Mauricio Pochettino is at the heart of the debates.

The victory of Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City in the Champions League, last Tuesday at the Parc des Princes, seemed to have calmed for some time the debate on the ability of Mauricio Pochettino to achieve the single objective set by Qatar, to know how to win the C1 with the addition of a royal workforce. Yes but now, in the wake of the performance against the team of Pep Guardiola, PSG fell against the formation of Pep Genesio, and more than the result it is the way that put everyone in turmoil. By betting on his fantastic four (Neymar, Mbappé, Messi, Di Maria), the Argentine coach thought he could make the difference against Rennes, but on the contrary, the Bretons have proven that as long as the Parisian offensive stars will not make the efforts necessary to help the collective, then Paris Saint-Germain will always be in great danger. What to call into question, the strategy of Mauricio Pochettino, some of whom are still convinced that he is not and never will be the necessary coach for PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino when it comes to making a tactic or a change or even talking about football pic.twitter.com/4pYgFFM6Ql – The interist ⭐⭐ (@L_interiste_) October 3, 2021

Pochettino and PSG, see you in December

To support this thesis, the anti-Pochettino are coming out with figures that do not actually plead in his favor since he took over Paris Saint-Germain in January 2020 following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel during the Christmas holidays. Because since Antoine Kombouaré, who had given way to Carlo Ancelotti six months after the takeover of PSG by Qatar, Mauricio Pochettino has the highest defeat percentage for a Paris Saint-Germain coach, the French technician having 21.4 % defeats at the time of his dismissal, and the Argentine coach currently 19.6% with 9 losses in 46 matches. Obviously, there is no fire at the Paris SG house, especially since Mauricio Pochettino has extended his contract until 2023, but if at the time of the end of the year celebrations, services of the same kind as ‘In Rennes were happening again, there is no doubt that on the side of Doha we could ask questions. And we have already seen, the Emir of Qatar is not the type to procrastinate when it comes to changing coaches.