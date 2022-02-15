Despite dominating the game for practically the 90 minutes, Paris Saint-Germain couldn’t handle a very defensive Real Madrid. Until an action by Kylian Mbappé came in stoppage time to give his team a 1-0 victory, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, which was played in the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid suffered in the first half against Paris Saint-Germain, who failed to convert their overwhelming dominance into goals and collided with Thibaut Courtois on the clearest occasion in Kylian Mbappé’s boots.

(Also read: Egan Bernal: the videos that show the great progress of his recovery)

Real Madrid barely had 36% possession, waiting on their field of play to unsuccessfully engage in counterattacks. He intensely defended Carlo Ancelotti’s team to reach half-time with a scoreless draw, without reaching the rival goal and a single shot in the last action of the first act.

Mbappé had the only clear chance of the match after 17 minutes, after a bounced pass from Leo Messi, but Dani Carvajal bothered him before the shot and Courtois avoided the goal with his right leg.

Messi couldn’t make a difference: they saved him a penalty

The second stage was not very different, except for one detail: PSG had a huge opportunity to go up when Carvajal brought down Mbappé in the box.

Lionel Messi was in charge of taking the penalty, but his shot went deep into the center and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois guessed the direction and prevented the French from going ahead.

In the end, a brilliant play by Kylian Mbappé, who went down the left and defined with class, in minute 90+4, gave PSG the victory.

(In other news: Video: James Rodríguez’s great goal that gave Al Rayyan the victory)

The French Ferdinand Mendy and the Brazilian Casemiro will be absent from Real Madrid for the second leg, which will be on March 9.

SPORTS

with Eph