In an interview with RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappé was invited to speak about Lionel Messi, his new teammate at Paris Saint-Germain. The French striker was rave about the Argentine star, considering him the greatest player in history.

“Playing with Messi is easy. He’s THE left-hander, THE player. Frankly, it’s really easy to play with him. He smacks of football. He always has the right gesture. If the game calls for dribbling everything team and score, he’s going to dribble the whole team and score. If the game calls for one-touch play, he’ll play one-touch. It’s really his respect for the game that makes it what it is, the one of the greatest in history, if not the greatest, “said Kylian Mbappé, whose idol has always been Cristiano Ronaldo.

