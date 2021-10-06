Returned to the calendar last year thanks to the many cancellations due to the pandemic and after an absence that lasted since 2011, the Turkish GP it has also been confirmed for 2021. The one of 12 months ago was the most daring and strange race of the season and after a thousand emotions it gave the seventh world title to Lewis Hamilton. The flavor of the party, however, was partly attenuated by the absence of the public. This time, however, on the stands of the Istanbul Park they are planned at least 100,000 people over the course of the weekend. A huge number that can help a lot not only the spectacle of the Circus, but also the economy of the Turkish capital itself.

According to the president of the Turkish Association of Hoteliers Müberra Eresin this weekend’s event could bring at least $ 150 million in revenue. “We can say that the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Istanbul was the event that has excited and inspired us the most in recent years – declared the Eresin, as reported by the site dailysabah.com – and this year there will be the public. It will have a very positive effect on Turkey and Istanbul. It will trigger an international tourist movement towards the city – he added – we expect around 35,000 people to come from overseas and provide Istanbul tourism with an income of around $ 150 million. We expect a significant increase in occupancy rates in most hotels near the region where the competition will take place “, Eresin noted again.

Vural Ak, president of the body that manages the Turkish route, agreed: “I don’t think there is another opportunity for promotion [per la Turchia] towards so many people – he explained, in reference to the global audience produced by F1 worldwide – although our capacity is much higher, we intend to accommodate a maximum of 100,000 people. This is because of the coronavirus measures. Ticket sales are proceeding apace due to growing foreign interest. We will host over 30,000 foreign guests in Istanbul – he concluded – I think that this weekend alone the city will see an influx of about 150-200 million dollars “, Ak said.