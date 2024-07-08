According to the findings of Circana, PS5 was the best-selling console in May in the USbut in a context that is anything but cheerful if we consider that the hardware market has recorded a 40% decline on an annual basis.

The second position is also disputed this time: it is occupied by Nintendo Switch if we consider the number of units sold, or Xbox Series X|S if we consider the earnings. In this regard, among the three platforms It was Switch that lost the most compared to the same period in 2023.

Another interesting fact is that of the comparison with the first forty-three months on the market: from this point of view PS5 is ahead of PS4 by an 8% margin, while Xbox Series X|S is behind Xbox One by 13%.