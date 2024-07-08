The Ministry of Welfare currently has various social programs for the benefit of millions of people who belong to groups considered vulnerable or unprotected.

And one of those social programs is called the Program for the Well-being of Children of Working Motherswhose main purpose is to improve the living conditions of girls, boys, adolescents and young people in vulnerable situations due to the temporary or permanent absence of one or both parents, through bi-monthly financial support.

Under this understanding, according to the details on the official website of the Wellbeing Programs, The following are the amounts provided by the Program for the Welfare of Girls and Boys of Working Mothers:

*Newborn boys and girls up to 4 years old: 1,600 pesos every two months

*Girls and boys with disabilities, newborns and up to 6 years old: 3,600 pesos every two months

It is in this way that, as indicated in the aforementioned web portal, the following are the requirements and criteria To be a beneficiary of the Program for the Welfare of Girls and Boys of Working Mothers:

*Being a single mother, father or guardian of a girl or boy who has not yet turned 4 years old.

*That the mother, father or guardian is working, looking for work or studying and does not have child care or attention services.

*Original and copy of the birth certificate of the child, as well as that of the mother, single father or guardian.

*Original and copy of the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) for the child, as well as for the mother, single father or guardian.

*Original and copy of current official identification of the mother, sole father or guardian (if the person is a minor, a passport or birth certificate may be presented).

*Proof of address (water, electricity, telephone, property tax or proof of residence) in original and copy.

With these REQUIREMENTS, Bienestar gives you from 1,600 pesos to 3,600 pesos/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

*Free written statement under oath stating whether the person is working, looking for work or studying. If the person is studying, a certificate of studies issued by the institution must be presented.

*Letters of non-affiliation to IMSS and ISSSTE, which can be processed and printed from the internet portal corresponding to each institution (tutors are excluded from this requirement).

*In the case of children with disabilities, when this is not visible to the support staff of the Secretariat, an original medical certificate issued by a public institution in the health sector or by a doctor with a professional license, specialized in the type of disability, will be required.

*In the case of children who are maternally orphaned and are minors, a person who acts as the responsible person to carry out the procedure is required. He or she will also sign a letter of responsibility in a free format in which he or she will assume the commitment to use the resource for the purposes of the program. If the beneficiary is of legal age and under 24 years of age, the procedure can be carried out individually.

*If the beneficiary is in a situation of maternal orphanhood, the death of the mother must be verified through a death certificate or a presumption of death certificate no older than three months.