Horizon: Forbidden West has benefited from the increased availability of PlayStation 5 in stores.

One more week, the top sales of the United Kingdom leaves us with a curious classification. Seven days ago we saw Nintendo leading with its most recent releases, but the next-gen console stock complications they are altering the logical evolution of these classifications.

This time it is Horizon: Forbidden West the great beneficiary of the weekly data that it collects periodically Games Industry. The most recent, corresponding to physical sales, have been affected by a increased availability of PlayStation 5 in stores of British territory, which has pushed the title of Guerrilla to the top.

There has been increased availability of PS5 in storesForbidden West is a regular in packs that stores prepare together with the console, and even Sony has recently incorporated it into the first official bundle of the new generation. In addition, those who get PS5 will want to enjoy one of the brand’s most graphically leading titles, so this is understood. 94% increase in sales compared to the previous week.

Without going any further, another recent PlayStation exclusive has also benefited from the arrival of more next-gen consoles, although in this case on a much smaller scale. Gran Turismo 7 has recorded a 38% increase in sales physical, taking 10th place, and the latest Ratchet and Clank has also moved up a few places to 15th.

Nintendo Switch Sports drops to second positionThe greater availability of PlayStation 5 has caused Nintendo Switch Sports to have to settle for second position in the British weekly sales chart. Despite a 37% drop, the Switch family game still a hit in stores despite the fact that we are already on the way to a month since its premiere.

Next, we leave you the first positions corresponding to the data of physical sales of the United Kingdom in the last seven days.

UK best sellers of the week

Horizon: Forbidden West

Nintendo Switch Sports

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Minecraft (Switch)

Grand Theft Auto V

FIFA 22

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Grand Touring 7

Regarding the latest release of Guerrilla, remind you that the studio continues to improve the game with constant updates and improvements in stability and functionality. Is about one of the highlights of 2022Or so it seemed to us when we played it earlier this year. If you want to know our opinion in depth, we recommend you go through the analysis of Horizon: Forbidden West that we published in February.

