As we already know, Final Fantasy 9 will become one animated TV series. We haven’t seen anything about it to date, but that is about to change. The show will be unveiled at the Las Vegas Licensing Expo, which takes place from 24 May to 26 May. The Final Fantasy 9 animated series will be co-developed and co-produced by Cyber ​​Group Studios.

The information was shared by Bruno Danzel d’Aumont who said: “It will be a great opportunity to shape our plans for our licensing, agents and partners. Plus, our most recent shows – Digital Girl, The McFire Family, Press Start! and Final Fantasy 9. – will be shown for the first time. These four series have a strong appeal for audiences of different ages. ”

The legendary Adalberto Steiner of Final Fantasy 9

We do not know who will distribute the animated series, but according to reports it will be dedicated to a published between the ages of eight and thirteen. This is a detail that in the past has caused fans to worry, given that the video game offers some very dramatic and dark moments during the adventure. The Final Fantasy 9 animated series could deviate heavily from the source material.

Finally, remember that in the list of Nvidia’s leaks there was also talk of Final Fantasy 9 Remake. Could this game become a reality?