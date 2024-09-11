Yesterday was the day of the presentation of the new PS5 Pro: as reported to us directly by Mark Cerny, the new console model It will feature numerous technical improvements, but without compromising on its price.

The console, which will be available only in Digital Mode, will in fact cost the beauty of 800 euros and it will be necessary to spend another hundred euros to get your hands on the game disc player.

Users did not take this price list well, showing great disappointment on the main social networks, but, according to analysts interviewed by Push Squarethe console It should still sell quite well.

Piers Harding Rollsa well-known analyst of the video game market, declared:

“Certainly, the starting price of the console does not make it very popular among the public: just think that, as regards the PS4 Pro model, the price difference was much lower and the technical improvements presented were much superior. Despite this, We expect the console to sell about as much as the PS4 Pro: in the launch phase we estimate the sale of at least 1.3 million units (compared to 1.7 for PS4 Pro) and, at the end of the console’s life cycle, we think that this Pro model will be capable of selling at least 13 million units.”

We remind you that PS5 Pro will hit the market on November 7thin digital form only.