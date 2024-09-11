The driver of the vehicle, only several moments after the accident, immediately stopped the vehicle to call for help

There are many cyclists who are involved in accidents every year on Italian roads, often hit from behind, grazed or pushed off the road. Other times, like theaccident It happened yesterday evening, September 10th, when the cyclist was “hooked” by the moving car and dragged down badly.

Yesterday evening in the province of Viterbo, around 10:30 pm, along the Martana road, a man lost his life in a dramatic road accident with a truly unfortunate dynamic. The man was returning home in bicycle when he was hit by a car traveling in the same direction.

At that point, after being “hooked”, the cyclist was dragged for a few meters, until the driver of the car realized what had happened. The driver of the vehicle, only several moments after the accident, immediately stopped the vehicle to call for help.

Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the man on the bike, the injuries and damage suffered were very serious after all those meters. The facts date back to the evening of Tuesday, September 10, among the poorly lit streets that are outside the city, near Viterbo. The victim, a 76-year-old man originally from Rome but resident in Marta, near Lake Bolsena, was pedaling home. The accident took him away forever and he was unable to get home like every other day.

The car that hit him was traveling in the same direction, probably the darkness and the speed prevented the driver from immediately realizing what had happened. The seventy-six year old remained entangled in the car mirror and dragged on the asphalt, given the height of the vehicle. Perhaps the delay in reporting the accident was fatal for the elderly man.

The 118 operators arrived promptly on site and attempted to stabilize the man, but his injuries were too serious. Despite resuscitation attempts, the cyclist was declared deceased at the scene of the accident. The Carabinieri of Viterbo and the Marta station carried out the necessary investigations to understand the dynamics of the accident.