The Peruvian journalist Jaime Bayly He made a name for himself on Peruvian television for his different programs, behind which he was Ximena Ruiz Rosas, his producer for 25 consecutive years. The most successful was 'The Sniper', a space in which the writer always asked the popular 'Xime' for help in his interviews, who now works in a field totally away from cameras and screens. Next, in this note, we tell you what do you do for a living.

What does Ximena Ruiz, Jaime Bayly's former producer, do now?

Ximena Ruiz Rosas He dedicated a large part of his life to the television world and did so alongside the controversial journalist Jaime Bayly. However, the popular 'Xime' did not stay within the small screen and she sought to put her own business focused on beauty.

In that sense, Ruiz Rosas opened Tap Xa aesthetic chain for hands, feet, hair and everything related to the body. “When we started, my brother Alonso put me on the first little cards, which we summarized as: beauty and neatness. And I would add to that: love, passion and dedication,” he said.

Ximena Ruiz Rosas in her Toque X aesthetic. Photo: Ximena Ruiz Rosas/Instagram

“We are 20 years old, we are still the public's favorites, my gaze is always outside, I bring concepts that are going very fast abroad… We have a fish spa that no one has in Lima and Arequipa,” he added in an interview for Trome.

Ximena Ruiz Rosas in her aesthetics during the pandemic. Photo: Ximena Ruiz Rosas/Instagram

How was the business of Ximena Ruiz, Jaime Bayly's former producer, born?

Ximena Ruiz He also told how the idea of ​​opening his own business was born. “I was lucky enough to work 25 fantastic years with Jaime (Bayly), who is also my friend. The nail transition was one of the years we took a break from the show. On a trip to New York, I saw this concept and copied it because it seemed incredible to me to find a place that was only dedicated to it“he commented.

It should be noted that the former producer of the popular 'Niño Terrible' also ventured into the world of barbershop.