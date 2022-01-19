Among the leading video game publishers, PlayStation has grown a loyal fan base over the course of nearly three decades. To date, PlayStation has launched several types of hardware ranging from home consoles to portable ones. Now, a group of fans has designed a concept for a handheld console based on PS5.

While home consoles like PS4 and PS5 are primarily what most younger fans associate PlayStation with, during the mid-2000s and early 2010s, Sony launched portable PlayStation consoles, such as PlayStation Portable o PSP e PlayStation Vita. Both systems had their fair share of fans, but both had low performance compared to home consoles like PlayStation 2 and 3. It doesn’t appear that Sony is planning another handheld console, but that hasn’t stopped fans from imagining. what a handheld device might look like.

On Reddit, a user named foxbone, along with a friend, designed a concept for a new portable PlayStation console. The design looks incredibly modern and quite similar to the Steam Deck in many respects. The way the side controllers are angled down is very reminiscent of the button layout found on the Steam Deck. Plus the side controllers are clearly inspired by PS5’s DualSense. Not only that, but it looks like they can be taken out and used as individual controllers, as is the case with the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con.

<br />

How about?

Source: Gamerant.