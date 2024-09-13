PS5 is updated with a series of new features that will delight players: as announced in a post published by PlayStation Blogmany long-awaited user-friendly innovations are coming soon.

Let’s see together all the news presented in the new PS5 system update, available starting today:

A new Welcome Hub

The console’s opening hub is set to become a customizable like never before: not only will we be able to reverse the order of the existing widgets and change their color and size, but also add new ones and graphically customize the menu thanks to the selection of images (directly from our gallery) and even animated background themes.

Party Sharing

It will be possible to share some specific links to access the party also from mobile: these links, which can be shared on messaging apps and social media, will also allow those who are not on our friends list to access the party. The feature will soon be implemented on the PS App, allowing us to start a party directly from our phone.

Beta Features Rolled Out Globally

3D Audio Function : A feature that allows the PS5 console to create a personalized 3D audio profile. With a pair of headphones or earbuds, you can run a series of audio quality tests to analyze a wide range of factors and create an audio profile that adapts to the user’s characteristics.

: A feature that allows the PS5 console to create a personalized 3D audio profile. With a pair of headphones or earbuds, you can run a series of audio quality tests to analyze a wide range of factors and create an audio profile that adapts to the user’s characteristics. Remote playback of individual users : You will be able to adjust Remote Play settings per user and choose who can connect to your PS5 console via Remote Play. To adjust these settings, the path to follow is [Impostazioni] > [Sistema] > [Riproduzione remota] > [Abilita Riproduzione remota] and choose which user to allow access to the PS5 console via Remote Play.

: You will be able to adjust Remote Play settings per user and choose who can connect to your PS5 console via Remote Play. To adjust these settings, the path to follow is [Impostazioni] > [Sistema] > [Riproduzione remota] > [Abilita Riproduzione remota] and choose which user to allow access to the PS5 console via Remote Play. Adaptive Charging for Controllers (PS5 Slim and Pro Only): To use adaptive charging, the path to follow is [Impostazioni] > [Sistema] > [Risparmio energetico] > [Funzioni disponibili in modalità riposo]then select [Alimentazione alle porte USB] > [Adattiva]. When PS5 enters rest mode, if no controller is connected, the power to the USB port will be cut off after a certain period of time.

An interesting launchthat of this new system update, which arrives right on the occasion of an equally important announcement: that of the controversial PS5 Pro.