YEAH, The day has comewe live something that we had never lived, at least in the near past, Some with uncertainty, confusion, fear, helplessness, bewilderment, others with satisfaction and joy. No one will be satisfied by finding who to blameit is not satisfactory to stand in solidarity with those who say that the government and the party in power only seek the welfare of the town; nor is it satisfying to seek support from those who maintain the opposite.

Finally, Each one of us is reaping what we sowAs has been expressed on many occasions, there is no point in evading our responsibility; it is useless to complain, hate or justify someone.

Those of us who love Mexico far beyond party affiliations or personal interests, We are mourning the storm that is loomingby the gap that will widen even further between compatriots.

But all of us, one and all, are standing up for our countryand I’m sure all Mexicans think the same, it’s worth reviewing what we did and what we didn’t do, what we do today and what we will continue to do in this new reality.

Let’s accept that Mexico is changing and we must changeWe cannot reject, it is insisted, the fact that we will always reap what we sow, whether we like it or not, so our change and the change of all our fellow citizens will be the only thing that will give some justification to our actions; hopefully these will harbor the conviction of being more analytical, consistent, moral, respectful, supportive, tolerant and inclusive.

We must learn to be more firm in demanding our rights and less evasive in fulfilling our obligations. We must bring out our ability to face reality in a different way. Let us hope that these crises bring us learning, because we will definitely have to face today’s reality with renewed resources, otherwise we will wear ourselves out uselessly.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact of civility to accept reality and punctually fulfill our civic responsibility. The day has come.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. September 13, 2024

