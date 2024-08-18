Elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) of the District Attorney’s Office of the Southern Zone, went to Ciudad Juárez, where with the support of local authorities, they executed an arrest warrant against Miguel Roberto GH, for the crime of simple possession of narcotics.

Following his arrest, the accused was transferred to Parral, where he was placed at the disposition of the Control Judge who required him to resume the criminal proceedings against him, which he had been carrying out on bail under precautionary measures other than preventive detention, but which he failed to comply with.

The events he is accused of occurred on January 30 of this year, on Arroyo del Toro Street, in the Centro neighborhood, in the city of Parral, where he was caught in possession of a plastic wrapper containing a diverse amount of the drug known as crystal meth.