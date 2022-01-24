Last year, Sony announced a collaboration with the Los Angeles-based company Deviation Games and this studio has already announced expansion with Deviation Games Canada, a new office for the development of other PS5 games. The studio has been opened and the members are currently looking for new professionals.

Deviation Games is a game studio founded in 2019 by former Treyarch members and will be contributing to the development of new PS5 games since last year under Sony. The developer has now officially opened the new department in Canada – a statement on LinkedIn claims that this new department has been in the works for a while, but has remained in the shadows.

“Deviation Games is thrilled to announce Deviation Games Canada! We have been working on this initiative for a few months (and we have kept it super secret by the way), so it is really exciting to finally be able to share this incredible news with all of you.” it is read.

Of course, a new department also needs employees and Deviation Games advertises this in the LinkedIn statement: “And it is obvious that we are looking for new employees! So if you live in Canada and are interested in one of the opportunities on our website, contact us please join us! “Are you looking for a job in the gaming industry and have always wanted to go to Canada? Then apply on our site. official“.

Source: GamingBolt