The new playstation plus Not only will it give us the opportunity to enjoy a huge list of classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games, but it will also give us access to PS4 and PS5 titles. Thus, The deliveries that will arrive day by one to this improved service have finally been revealed.

All users with a subscription to the Extra, Premium and Deluxe version (available only in certain regions) they will be able to access a selection that will eventually include more than 400 PS4 and PS5 games. Thus, today the initial list has finally been revealed, where we find titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man Y The Last of Us: Remastered.

playstation studios

-Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

-Bloodborne | From Software, PS4

-Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

-Days Gone | BendStudio, PS4

-Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

-Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

-Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

-Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

-Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

-Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5

-God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

-Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

-Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

-Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerilla, PS4

-Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

-Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

-Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

-LittleBigPlanet 3 | High Digital, PS4

-LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

-LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

-Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

-Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

-Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

-MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

-Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

-Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

-Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

-Return | Housemarque, PS5

-Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

-Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

-The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

-The Last of Us Remastered | NaughtyDog, PS4

-The Last of Us: Left Behind | NaughtyDog, PS4

-Until Dawn | Super Massive Games, PS4

-Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

-Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | NaughtyDog, PS4

-Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | NaughtyDog, PS4

-WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

third-party

-Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

-Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft PS4/PS5

-Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

-Celestial | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

-Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

-Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

-Dead Cells| MotionTwin, PS4

-Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft PS4

-Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft PS4

-Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

-For Honor | Ubisoft PS4

-Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

-Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

-Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

-NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

-Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

-Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

-Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

-Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

-South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft PS4

-The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

-The Crew 2 | Ubisoft PS4

-Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft PS4

As you could see, here we are presented with an extensive list of games. Some of the first party deliveries are already available in the PS5 PlayStation Collection. With this, it has been mentioned that this selection will be constantly updated, so surely more experiences of this level will be added every month. Here it is mentioned that in the middle of every month we will see a game update for Premium and Deluxe subscription users.

Similarly, Ubisoft titles such as far cry 3 Y Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will come through Ubisoft+ Classics, a service that will be available to PlayStation Plus users from May 24. Here 27 games are mentioned, so in the future we will have more information regarding these developments.

The new PlayStation Plus will arrive in our region on June 13, 2022. On related topics, these are the classic games coming to PS Plus. Similarly, here we tell you how to update your subscription.

Editor’s note:

The important thing about this list is that games like Gravity Rush and its sequel, as well as some titles that are no longer so easy to obtain, at least physically, will be available to all interested parties. It will be interesting to see how long it will take to see games like Horizon Forbidden West here.

