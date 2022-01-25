Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) reiterated this Tuesday, 25th, that he supports the pre-candidacy of the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), for the Presidency of the Republic.

In a post on Twitter, FHC was succinct in supporting the name of the co-religionist. “I have already had the opportunity to express my support for the candidate Governor João Doria for the presidency and that was supported by my party”, said the toucan.

The statement came after the publication of news in the press about the attempt by ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to try to get support from names of the PSDB’s old guard, in the case of FHC, for his probable candidacy for the Palácio do Planalto this year, on a ticket that would have ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin (non-party) as vice.

According to columnist Bela Megale, from the newspaper The globe/>, Lula wants to schedule a new conversation with FHC on the subject. Recently, a PT interlocutor met with the toucan and would have been satisfied with the assessment he made about the ticket. He saw this as a signal that the former president will make gestures of support for the initiative.

In May of last year, the two had already met to discuss the political scenario of 2022 and starred in a rumored photo together, seen as a rehearsal of a broad antibolsonarista front, which would bring together even historical opponents. The registration, however, caused discomfort in sectors of the PSDB.

Lula also recently met with other members of the traditional PSDB, such as former minister Aloysio Nunes and senator Tasso Jereissati. In a press conference on the 19th, the former president made access to this wing of tucanismo.

“It is important to remember that the PSDB of Doria is not the social-democratic PSDB of Mario Covas, Fernando Henrique Cardoso and José Serra created in the period of the Constituent Assembly, in the time of Franco Montoro”, said the PT.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

