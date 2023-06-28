As has already happened several times, the i PS Plus Essential games through a leak of the well-known billbil-kun. As indicated, the free games of July 2023 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users are: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered and Endling Extinction is Forever.

As we had already reported, some rumors pointed the finger at Scorn as part of the PS Plus Essential games, but as indicated by billbil-kun it won’t be like that. The leaker has been known for years and has always shared this type of information very precisely, so we have no reason to be wary on this occasion.

Precisely, i July 2023 PS Plus Essential games will be available in these versions:

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War – PS4 + PS5

Alan Wake Remastered – PS4 + PS5

Endling Extinction is Forever – PS4 + PS5

As always, the exit date of PS Plus Essential games is the first Tuesday of the month, i.e. July 4, 2023. This means that you have until the morning of that day to claim the June games: do it in time.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is the COD chapter of 2020, followed by Call of Duty: Vanguard. It features a campaign mode and various online modes. Alan Wake Remastered is instead the remastered version of the game originally released for Xbox 360: it is the beginning of the adventures of Alan Wake, which will continue next October with the second chapter. It’s a horror-themed action game. Endling Extinction is Forever is instead a narrative survival adventure in the role of the last mother fox on Earth: we will have to cure the puppies and make them survive.

We repeat that it is only a leak, not official information, but the confirmation should arrive at 17.30 today. What do you think of these games for PS Plus Essential July 2023 release?