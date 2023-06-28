Kremlin political adviser Yury Ushakov, will see the Pope’s envoy in Moscow today, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi. This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, specifying that the talks will concern the conflict in Ukraine.

Read also

In fact, the second stage of the cardinal’s peace mission began today after his visit to Ukraine on 5 and 6 June. It is very unlikely that the Pope’s envoy will be able to meet Putin.

“I don’t think Zuppi will see Putin – observes the ‘father’ of Ecumenical Russia don Sergio Mercanzin to Adnkronos -. He will certainly meet someone from his ‘magic circle’. He certainly he will see Patriarch Kirill.

Tomorrow at 7 pm Zuppi will preside over a Mass in the Catholic Cathedral of Moscow dedicated to the Immaculate Conception, the episcopal see of the metropolitan archdiocese.