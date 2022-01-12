GamesBeat and Jeff Grubb report that UK store chains have received the order from Sony of return PS Now prepaid cards, starting from the end of January 2022. Could this be a first sign of the merger of the service with PS Plus?

Grubb also reports the message of the Game chain: “Stores have until the end of the day on Wednesday January 19 to remove all POS and ESD cards from all customer facing areas and update their digital housings in line with this week’s upcoming commercial update … “.

PlayStation Now logo

This ties in, also according to Grubb, to a recent Bloomberg report, which claims Sony plans to merge PS Now with PS Plus: the idea would be to offer all services under a single type of subscription, divided into levels. Removing the PlayStation Now cards would be a mandatory first step.

Obviously for the moment this is only one speculation, but it is clear that something is happening. PlayStation did not respond to GamesBeat’s request for comment. There is nothing left to do but wait for new information, possibly official, to understand what exactly is happening.