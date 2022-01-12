With a letter published on the official website of Pokémon Unite, producer Masaaki Hoshino has announced that the MOBA of TiMi Studios will officially join the Pokémon World Championships in 2022.

“We are delighted to announce that Pokémon Unite will join the Pokémon World Championships in 2022!” Said Hoshino. “Starting this year, Pokémon Unite teams from around the world will be able to compete in a season of competitive play, from which teams will emerge that will qualify for the World Championships in August. More details will be announced soon.”

Pokémon Unite, a promotional image

In addition to the entry of Pokémon Unite in the official competitive circuit of the franchise, Hoshino has piqued the curiosity of the players, stating that “there are many other new features coming to make your stay on Heos Island even more fun”. Among these are new playable Pokémon and also is a competitive mode is being developed which “allows participants to fight on an equal footing, regardless of the degree of their assignable tools” and more details of which will be revealed in the near future.

In addition, Hoshino says that a new Pokémon Unite Update will soon be available which will make the game available in other languages ​​as well, namely Hindi, Indonesian, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Thai and Turkish.