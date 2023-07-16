As part of the second chapter of the history of btsthe golden maknae Jungkook debuts as a solo artist with the release of the single “Seven”, which combines the UK garage genre with warm acoustic guitar sounds and a catchy melody. Lyrically, it’s a serenade about wanting to spend the whole week together with the person you love. “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, seven days a week, every hour, every minute, every second, you know night after night, I’ll be doing you right, seven days a week.”

BTS Jungkook had a stellar presentation scheduledjust the day of the release of “Seven”, in the “Summer Concert Series” in Central Park, New York, United Statesa great event organized by the television program “Good Morning America”. Unfortunately, the Golden Maknae concert, which would be broadcast live, was canceled a few minutes before the start, due to weather conditions.

However, jungkook if he was able to present his solo debut single to ARMY, during the soundcheck. In addition, she surprised the lucky fans who got tickets by performing “Euphoria” and “Dynamite,” one of BTS’s biggest hits.

When their presentation was cancelled, on BTS’s Twitter account, Kookie expressed that even with the rain, he was very happy to see the faces of his fans. and also, he asked ARMY not to be sad about what happened. It is worth mentioning that the K-Pop idol’s live rehearsal and “Good Morning America” ​​were recorded, she broadcast her rehearsal performances instead of the concert.

Subsequently, jeon jungkook He did a live on Weverse where he talked about the presentation of “Seven”, his new solo song. “Due to the weather, the concert was canceled after the rehearsal, so it was unfortunate, anyway, I’m always grateful to army and since I always move thinking of you, you also please constantly encourage me and I will also continue to work hard thinking of you.”

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp