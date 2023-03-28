New clashes broke out this Tuesday in France in the protests against the pension reform of the liberal president Emmanuel Macronwhose government rejected the request for “mediation” to find a way out of the increasingly violent social conflict.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets again to demand the withdrawal of this law in protests that registered clashes between radical protesters and security forces in cities like Rennes, Nantes and Paris.

In the capital, security forces fired tear gas at hundreds of people, dressed in black and with their faces covered, who ransacked a store and set garbage on fire, AFP reporters confirmed.

The tension has intensified since the liberal president decided on March 16 adopt by decree the delay of the retirement age from 62 to 64 years and the increase to 43 years of contribution to collect a full pension by 2027.

Hundreds of images, videos, statements and various opinions circulate on social networks during the days of protests that They do not seem to reach an agreement with the government.

On Thursday, there were already 457 detainees and 441 police officers and gendarmes injured, according to the authorities, in a context of criticism of police action by human rights NGOs and even the Council of Europe.

The images of pitched battle returned to the front page on Saturday during protests against an agricultural dam intended for agribusiness in Sainte-Soline (centre-west), which left two protesters in a coma.

The protesters do not agree with the increase in the pension age.

In both cases, “There is a disproportionate use of force that we had already denounced during [la protesta social en 2018 y 2019 de] the yellow vests,” Jean-Claude Samouiller of the NGO Amnesty International told AFP.

Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Interior Minister Gérald Darmaninmobilized 13,000 agents this Tuesday in an “unpublished security device” and warned of the presence in Paris of “more than 10,000 radicals, some from abroad.”

Pending official data, the CGT union has already announced some 450,000 protesters in Paris. The police expect between 650,000 and 900,000 throughout France, less than the previous day of protests on March 23.

AFP