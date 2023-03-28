The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed on Tuesday that it had shot down a US long-range GLSDB missile, in the first confirmation of the delivery of this type of weapon to Ukraine, which it considers necessary to launch a counter-attack it has been preparing for for months.
Ukraine has not yet provided any information on the deployment of these weapons.
The Russian announcement comes a day after Ukraine received its first heavy tanks from Britain and Germany, which Kiev has long demanded to counter the Russian attack.
The ministry said in a statement about these missiles, which have a range of 150 kilometers, which the United States promised to deliver to Kiev in early February, that “the anti-aircraft defense… shot down 18 HIMARS missiles and a GLSDB guided missile.”
The Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb, which means “the small diameter bomb launched from the ground”, is a small-diameter, high-precision munition manufactured by the American companies “Boeing” and the Swedish “SABB”.
These missiles can fly up to 150 kilometers and thus threaten Russian sites, especially ammunition depots.
#Russia #confirms #Ukraine #American #missiles
Leave a Reply