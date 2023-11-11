Saturday, November 11, 2023, 10:06



Massive concentration of Cartagenans this Friday night at the doors of the PSOE headquarters, on Salitre Cartagena street, to strongly express their opposition to the governability agreements reached by Pedro Sánchez with Catalan and Basque separatists. With shouts of “Puigdemont to prison” they showed their disagreement with the amnesty law. There were also insults to the acting President of the Government, as well as cheers to Spain and the Civil Guard.

Former Vox regional deputies Francisco Carrera and Juan José Liarte took a megaphone to harangue the gathering and talk to them about the threat of “Spain breaking up” and the danger to the common future. Various participants raising national flags. The protest passed without incident and under the surveillance of National Police agents to prevent attacks on the socialist headquarters.